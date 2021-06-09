Coatesville VA Medical Center

VA built the Coatesville VA Medical Center in 1929. The hospital’s original mission was to provide neuropsychiatric care to Veterans. Neuropsychiatry deals with mental disorders related to diseases of the nervous system. These may include seizures, depression, schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder, eating disorders, and many others.

In 2013, the Coatesville VA Medical Center was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Its distinctive architecture combines Colonial Revival and Classical Revival, two styles popular nationwide in the early-to-mid 20th century. The hospital is located on a large campus that overlooks the Lincoln Highway (U.S. 30), the first paved coast-to-coast highway across the United States.

Today, Coatesville health care offers a wide range of health care services to more than 19,000 Veterans in Pennsylvania and Delaware.

