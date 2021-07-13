 Skip to Content
Mission and vision

VA Coatesville's mission is to honor America's Veterans by providing exceptional health care that improves their health and well-being.

Our vision

We strive to be a patient-centered, integrated health care organization for Veterans, providing excellence in health care, research and education; an organization where people choose to work; an active community partner and a back-up for national emergencies.

Who we serve

The Coatesville Veterans Affairs Medical Center provides proactive, personalized patient-driven care to Veterans throughout Pennsylvania.

