Mission and vision
VA Coatesville's mission is to honor America's Veterans by providing exceptional health care that improves their health and well-being.
Our vision
We strive to be a patient-centered, integrated health care organization for Veterans, providing excellence in health care, research and education; an organization where people choose to work; an active community partner and a back-up for national emergencies.
Who we serve
The Coatesville Veterans Affairs Medical Center provides proactive, personalized patient-driven care to Veterans throughout Pennsylvania.