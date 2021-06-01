Chaplain services

Our chaplains provide spiritual and pastoral care and emotional and/or spiritual comfort for you and your family. If you wish, they will routinely visit you during your stay in the hospital. Upon admission to the hospital, you will have an opportunity to request or decline visits by the chaplains. If you are admitted to an area that is served by an interdisciplinary team of specialists, the chaplain will be a member of that team and ensure that your spiritual and/or pastoral care needs are met during your stay. They are available to assist you in drawing upon your self-defined spiritual resources to aid in the healing process.

Chaplains provide guidance and resources related to building faith, praying, finding peace of mind, building self-esteem, viewing death and dying and many other areas. Also available are bibles, devotional guides and recovery literature. The All Faith Chapel located in Building 72 is a quiet place for meditation and reflection. Chaplains are part of our Patient Aligned Care Team model of care.

Chaplain Contact Number: 610-384-7711, ext. 3476

Hours of Operation

Monday through Friday: 8:00am to 4:30pm

Pastoral Care and Counseling Services:

Addiction counseling

Grief counseling

Post traumatic stress disorder counseling

Relaxation counseling

Spiritual counseling

Stress counseling

These services are available at the All Faith Chapel and through the Telehealth program at the Delaware County and Spring City outpatient clinics. Telehealth is the delivery of health related services and information through telecommunications technology.

Communion is given at all Catholic masses and at least once a month or more at Protestant services. It is also given upon request at bedside for those who cannot attend services.

Confessions are heard upon individual request.

Memorial services to remember deceased Veterans, employees and immediate family members are coordinated upon request. Memorial services are planned on behalf of Veterans throughout the year.

Our chaplains seek to protect Veterans' rights to freely exercise his or her spirituality and have religious privacy. When asked, chaplains will contact your religious leader to assist you, the Veteran patient. Clergy members from the community who work with any Veteran receiving care are welcome at the All Faith Chapel.

Chapels

The chapels are open to anyone at any time for quiet meditation and reflection. Religious or spiritual literature will be provided to you at your request.

All Faith Chapel

Building 72

Map of Coatesville campus

Catholic

Hours: Sunday, 11:00am

Tuesday and Friday, 11:00am

Protestant

Hours: Sunday, 9:00am

Wednesday, 6:30pm

Buddhist & Jewish

Spiritual support can be scheduled upon request. Please contact any Chaplain.

Community Living Center

Building 138

Map of Coatesville campus

Catholic

Hours: Sunday, 9:00am

Protestant

Hours: Sunday, 10:30am