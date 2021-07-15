 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Contact us

Find phone numbers and contact information at VA Coatesville Healthcare System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.

Make an appointment
View all health services
Register for care

Patient help and resources

Need help? Contact a patient advocate

If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.

Medical records office

Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.

Billing and insurance

Pay your VA Coatesville health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.

Pharmacy

Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.

Main Phone numbers and mailing address

Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Coatesville health care.

Mailing address

Coatesville VA Medical Center
1400 Black Horse Hill Road
Coatesville, PA, 19320

Main phone numbers

Local: 610-384-7711
Toll-free: 800-290-6172
Scheduling Call Center: 610-383-0239
COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment Scheduling: 610-384-7711, ext. 5110
Mental health clinic: 610-384-7711, ext. 6800
VA Coatesville Fire Department: 610-383-0285
VA Coatesville Police Department: 610-383-0222

To use Telecommunications Device for the Deaf (TDD) services: dial& 711.

Media and press

The Office of Public Affairs can& assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the VA Coatesville Healthcare System.

Phone: 610-384-7711, ext. 4348
Email: VHACOAPUBLICRELATIONS@va.gov

After hours or on weekends, call the operator at 610-384-7711, ask for the administrator on duty.

Submit a FOIA request

Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.

(Please do not submit FOIA request for medical records.)

You can file a FOIA request for records (other than medical records) maintained by VA Coatesville by email or mail.

Email: VHAV04FOIACOA1@va.gov
Mail:

Coatesville VA Medical Center
Privacy/FOIA Office
1400 Blackhorse Hill Road
Coatesville, PA 19320-2096

Contact the Privacy Office for questions about your FOIA request to VA Coatesville. Do not contact the Privacy Office for questions about medical records requests.

Phone: 610-384-7711, ext. 2239 or 6135

Additional FOIA request information

Report an issue

Give us website feedback

To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email our web team at Webmaster

Report suspected fraud or mismanagement

Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.

Phone: 800-488-8244

Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Ave. NW
Washington, DC 20420

Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.

Report patient care or safety issues

If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.

Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/resources/patient-safety-topics/report-a-patient-safety-concern-or-complaint
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax: 630-792-5636
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org

Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 6018

Last updated: