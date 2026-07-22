Contact us
Find phone numbers and contact information at VA Coatesville Healthcare System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.
Patient help and resources
Need help? Contact a patient advocate
If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.
Clinical contact center
If you have an urgent medical or mental health question, we have nurses ready to help. Call a triage nurse at 1-833-TELE-URGENT (1-833-835-3874). Available 24 hours a day.
Medical records office
Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.
Billing and insurance
Pay your VA Coatesville health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.
Pharmacy
Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.
Main Phone numbers and mailing address
Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Coatesville health care.
Main phone numbers
Local: 610-384-7711
Toll-free: 800-290-6172
Scheduling Call Center: 610-383-0239
COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment Scheduling: 610-384-7711, extension 5110
Mental health clinic: 610-384-7711, extension 6800
Urgent Care Center: (Mon-Fri 7:30 to 5 p.m.) 610-384-7711, extension 5060
24/7 Urgent triage nurse line 1-833-TELE-URGENT: 1-833-835-3874
VA Coatesville Fire Department: 610-383-0285
VA Coatesville Police Department: 610-383-0222
To use Telecommunications Device for the Deaf (TDD) services: dial 711.
Mailing address
Coatesville VA Medical Center
1400 Black Horse Hill Road
Coatesville, PA, 19320
Media and press
The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the VA Coatesville Healthcare System.
Phone: 610-384-7711, extension 2230
Email: VHACOAPUBLICRELATIONS@va.gov
After hours or on weekends, call the operator at 610-384-7711, ask for the administrator on duty.
Submit a FOIA request
Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.
(Please do not submit FOIA request for medical records.)
You can file a FOIA request for records (other than medical records) maintained by VA Coatesville by email or mail.
Email: VHAV04FOIACOA1@va.gov
Mail:
Coatesville VA Medical Center
Privacy/FOIA Office
1400 Blackhorse Hill Road
Coatesville, PA 19320-2096
Contact the Privacy Office for questions about your FOIA request to VA Coatesville. Do not contact the Privacy Office for questions about medical records requests.
Phone: 610-384-7711, extension 4509
Additional FOIA request information
See the Veterans Health Administration section on the VA Freedom of Information Act page.
Report an issue
Give us website feedback
To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email our web team
Report suspected fraud or mismanagement
Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.
Phone: 800-488-8244
Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Ave. NW
Washington, DC 20420
Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.
Report patient care or safety issues
The Joint Commission encourages anyone who has concerns or complaints about the safety and/or quality of care to bring those concerns or complaints first to the attention of the hospital’s management, which may lead to an immediate resolution of the matter.
The Joint Commission will maintain your name as confidential information and forbids accredited hospitals from taking retaliatory actions against employees for having reported quality of care concerns to The Joint Commission.
Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/en-us/contact-us/report-a-patient-safety-event
Phone: (800) 994-6610
Fax:
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org
Mail:
Office of Quality and Patient Safety
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181
Support for first responders
Veterans Response Team (VRT) members include VA social workers, community social workers, first responders in the community and other organizations working to support people in crisis.
View the list of VRT resources in the surrounding community and learn more about the VRT.
Veterans Response Team program contacts:
Rhonda Sanford, LCSW - 484-667-1988
Scott Pauster, LCSW - 484-226-4316
Veterans Crisis Line (24/7)
Connect Veterans with caring, qualified Veteran Crisis Line responders for free, private help anytime 24/7.
Phone: 988, then press 1.