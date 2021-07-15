Contact us

Patient help and resources

If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.

Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.

Pay your VA Coatesville health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.

Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.

Main Phone numbers and mailing address

Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Coatesville health care.

Mailing address

Coatesville VA Medical Center

1400 Black Horse Hill Road

Coatesville, PA, 19320

Main phone numbers

Local: 610-384-7711

Toll-free: 800-290-6172

Scheduling Call Center: 610-383-0239

COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment Scheduling: 610-384-7711, ext. 5110

Mental health clinic: 610-384-7711, ext. 6800

VA Coatesville Fire Department: 610-383-0285

VA Coatesville Police Department: 610-383-0222

To use Telecommunications Device for the Deaf (TDD) services: dial& 711.