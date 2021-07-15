Contact us
Find phone numbers and contact information at VA Coatesville Healthcare System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.
Patient help and resources
Need help? Contact a patient advocate
If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.
Medical records office
Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.
Billing and insurance
Pay your VA Coatesville health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.
Pharmacy
Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.
Main Phone numbers and mailing address
Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Coatesville health care.
Mailing address
Coatesville VA Medical Center
1400 Black Horse Hill Road
Coatesville, PA, 19320
Main phone numbers
Local: 610-384-7711
Toll-free: 800-290-6172
Scheduling Call Center: 610-383-0239
COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment Scheduling: 610-384-7711, ext. 5110
Mental health clinic: 610-384-7711, ext. 6800
VA Coatesville Fire Department: 610-383-0285
VA Coatesville Police Department: 610-383-0222
To use Telecommunications Device for the Deaf (TDD) services: dial& 711.
Media and press
The Office of Public Affairs can& assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the VA Coatesville Healthcare System.
Phone: 610-384-7711, ext. 4348
Email: VHACOAPUBLICRELATIONS@va.gov
After hours or on weekends, call the operator at 610-384-7711, ask for the administrator on duty.
Submit a FOIA request
Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.
(Please do not submit FOIA request for medical records.)
You can file a FOIA request for records (other than medical records) maintained by VA Coatesville by email or mail.
Email: VHAV04FOIACOA1@va.gov
Mail:
Coatesville VA Medical Center
Privacy/FOIA Office
1400 Blackhorse Hill Road
Coatesville, PA 19320-2096
Contact the Privacy Office for questions about your FOIA request to VA Coatesville. Do not contact the Privacy Office for questions about medical records requests.
Phone: 610-384-7711, ext. 2239 or 6135
Additional FOIA request information
-
Review VA's requirements for a FOIA request, including sample requests.
-
See the VA FOIA Library, which publishes commonly requested records.
-
If you don't know where the records you are requesting are maintained, submit your request to vacofoiaservice@va.gov instead of VA Coatesville.
Report an issue
Give us website feedback
To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email our web team at Webmaster
Report suspected fraud or mismanagement
Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.
Phone: 800-488-8244
Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Ave. NW
Washington, DC 20420
Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.
Report patient care or safety issues
If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.
Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/resources/patient-safety-topics/report-a-patient-safety-concern-or-complaint
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax: 630-792-5636
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org
Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 6018