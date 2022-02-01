Virtual Healthy Teaching Kitchen

Join a live virtual cooking demonstration of healthy recipes with a registered dietitian from the comfort of your home through VA Video Connect. HTK online program provides cooking classes for Veterans to increase nutrition knowledge, cooking skills, and build confidence in cooking at home.

VA-enrolled Veterans may sign up by calling HTK Dietitian, Liz Klumpp 610-384-7711, extension 3750.

Registered attendees will receive an email from VA Video Connect Appointment with a link in advance. If you're accessing the appointment from an iPhone or iPad device you will need to down load the VA Video Connect App before clicking the link.