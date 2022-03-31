Community Living Center Onsite Recruitment Fair

Onsite Job Recruitment Fair – Hiring RNs, LPNs, and CNAs

Coatesville VAMC has career opportunities for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, nursing assistants, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, in geriatrics and extended care and mental health positions. Stop by to learn more about the job opportunities.

While meeting the needs of our Veterans is our top priority, we offer flexibility in scheduling to make sure you can take care of your top priorities too.

Our benefits package includes: a competitive salary, shift differentials, weekend premium pay, 10 paid federal holidays; double pay for holidays, paid vacation and sick leave, Thrift Savings Plan: comparable to a 401K with up to 5% matching, pension, term life insurance & multiple healthcare plans and licensure accepted from any of the 50 states & Puerto Rico.

If you are interested in serving those who have served, bring your resume, your active license and your questions.

Follow the signs to the Community Living Center (CLC) on the Coatesville VA campus at 1400 Black Horse Hill Road, Coatesville PA 19320.

View our campus map

To submit questions prior to the event, email vhacoanursingcareers@va.gov or call Nancy Elliott-Haskins at 610-384-7711 then dial extension 4108.