Seed to Table Healthy Teaching Kitchen

Join a Healthy Teaching Kitchen! A virtual cooking demonstration using VA Video Connect to learn to cook broccoli and Swiss chard.

To sign up or learn more, contact Liz Klumpp at 610-384-7711, extension 3750 or send a secure message via MyHealtheVet to COATESVILLE-DIETITIANS@.

Gardening at home? Share a picture of a plant in your garden between June 15th and July 25 to receive a "Garden to Table Cookbook". Send your images through MyHealtheVet secure message to COATESVILLE-DIETITIANS@ or e-mail elizabeth.klumpp@va.gov.