5K Run/Walk for Suicide Prevention & Awareness
When:
Sat. Sep 24, 2022, 8:00 am – 12:00 pm ET
Where:
Ridley Creek State Park, Pavilion 11A/B
351 Gradyville Road
Newtown Square , PA
Cost:
Free
Sign up for the 17th annual Delaware County Suicide Prevention & Awareness Task Force Run/Walk at the Hunting Hill Mansion at Ridley Creek State Park.
Participants must register to take part in the timed race, which begins at 9 a.m. Everyone who registers will receive a T-shirt, snacks and beverages.
Early registration costs:
Individuals: $25
Group of 5 or more: $20
On-site day of the race registration: $30
Veterans may choose to volunteer, be a spectator, walk or run the timed race. The registration fee is waived for Veterans.
VA Employees may also sign up to volunteer, or be a spectator, and receive a T-shirt with a donation of $10.
The address is 351 Gradyville Rd., Newtown Square, PA, 19073
Visit www.delcosuicideprevention.org for more information or reach out to Karen Chang by calling 610-487-4876 or emailing karen.chang@va.gov.See more events