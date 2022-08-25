Question, Persuade, Refer (QPR) Virtual Suicide Prevention Training

This two-hour gatekeeper training teaches another way to help prevent suicide with special attention to the Veteran population, and useful help anyone in need of help. Coatesville VA has collaborated with Chester County Suicide Prevention Task Force to provide QPR training, known in the community for effective suicide prevention. Please sign up online today at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0f4da8af2aa3f8c70-qprquestion2. For questions, contact Karen Chang.