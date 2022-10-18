National Drug Take Back Day

Coatesville VA is hosting a National Drug Take Back Day at our main campus from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct 29 in Parking Lot F.

Unused or expired prescription medications are a public safety issue and can lead to accidental poisoning, overdose, and abuse so, stop by the Coatesville VA campus to drop yours off. This event is open to the community.

What type of medications can you submit at collection sites?

Any over the counter, controlled substance or prescription drugs can be submitted. Tablets, capsules, ointments, creams and liquids in its packaging will be accepted. There is no need to take medicines out of the original package or container. Turn it in as is. You do not need to separate pills or medication in any form.

What items will not be accepted at the collection sites?

Sharps and syringes will not be accepted due to safety reasons.

Parking Lot F is located just off Blackhorse Hill Road. See the campus map for the exact location.

https://www.va.gov/coatesville-health-care/locations/coatesville-va-medical-center/campus-map/