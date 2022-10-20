Veterans job fair with UPS

UPS is hiring package handlers for their sunrise shift at their West Chester location at 1200 Ward Ave West Chester, PA 19380. Pay starts at $19.00 per hour and is paid weekly. Start times vary but applicants may be expected to work 4 a.m. to 9 a.m. Overtime is paid after 5 hours worked in a day

Bring two forms of ID if you have them. The application process requires a background check.

Call or email Lee.Toothaker2@va.gov (484) 796-1977 if have questions.