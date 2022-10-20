Veterans job fair with UPS
When:
Thu. Nov 3, 2022, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm ET
Where:
Building 57, Room B14 (Computer Lab)
Cost:
Free
UPS is hiring package handlers for their sunrise shift at their West Chester location at 1200 Ward Ave West Chester, PA 19380. Pay starts at $19.00 per hour and is paid weekly. Start times vary but applicants may be expected to work 4 a.m. to 9 a.m. Overtime is paid after 5 hours worked in a day
Bring two forms of ID if you have them. The application process requires a background check.
Call or email Lee.Toothaker2@va.gov (484) 796-1977 if have questions.See more events