Salute I - Veterans Week Event

When: Fri. Nov 11, 2022, 10:45 am – 11:00 am ET Where: S 1st Ave & W Lincoln Hwy Coatesville , PA Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Add to Calendar Share on Facebook

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

CVAMC is attending and participating in the Veterans Day event organized by the Military Order of the Purple Heart. The event is open to the public so, please join us at Veterans Park on the corner of 1st Ave and Lincoln Highway in Coatesville.