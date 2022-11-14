Transgender Day of Remembrance

When: Fri. Nov 18, 2022, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm ET Where: Episcopal Church of the Trinity 323 E. Lincoln HWY Coatesville , PA Cost: Free

Join the Coatesville VA Medical Center in showing your support for all Veterans who served in the military by taking a stand against hatred and violence during our second annual Transgender Day of Remembrance observance on November 18, at 11 a.m.

Event Details:

Date: Friday November 18, 2022

Time: 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. Transgender Day of Remembrance Service

12 p.m. – 3 p.m. Resource Fair and Food

Location: Episcopal Church of the Trinity

323 E. Lincoln HWY, Coatesville, PA 19320

If you are unable to attend the service in person, join us on Zoom at 11 a.m. using the Meeting ID: 830 4988 0294 and Passcode: 552291.

Join us on Zoom