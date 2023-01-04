Walk-in Job Fair – Hiring Event

Coatesville is hiring! Join us for Walk-in Wednesdays in building 38 and be sure to bring your resume or CV, license or certification, if appropriate, and interview on the spot with a facility representative. A mask and valid ID are also required.

We are hiring for all clinical and support occupations.

Dedicated parking will be reserved for attendees on the outside of Oval 2 near building 38. https://www.va.gov/coatesville-health-care/locations/coatesville-va-medical-center/campus-map

Can't make it to or don't want to wait for the next walk-in Wednesday? Email your resume, a copy of your active license and transcripts, if applicable, to: CoatesvilleJobs@va.gov.