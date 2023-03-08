Caregiver Support Program Meet & Greet

The Caregiver Support Program is hosting a meet and greet for any caregiver caring for a Veteran enrolled in VA Health Care at the Delaware County Community Based Outpatient Clinic. Meet the Caregiver Support Team, other caregivers, and learn more about the Caregiver Support Program.

Light refreshments will be served.

For any questions, please contact Kathleen Dolengo or Maureen Miller at 610-384-7711, ext. 3004.