LGBTQ+ Health Awareness Week Lunch and Learn Series
When:
Mon. Mar 27, 2023, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET
Repeats
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
Coatesville VA Medical Center
March 27 - March 31, 2023
12 pm - 1 pm each day
Monday: Mental Healthcare Access for LGBTQIA+ Communities
Join this LGBTQ+ Health Awareness Week Lunch and Learn Series presentation by The Welcome Project PA
Access by: https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/meet/CVAMCLGBTQ
Tuesday: Health Screenings and Infection/Illness Prevention for LGBTQ+ Individuals
Join this LGBTQ+ Health Awareness Week Lunch and Learn Series presentation by Main Line HealthCare LGBTQ Services and CVAMC.
Access by: https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/meet/CVAMCLGBTQ
Wednesday: Intergroup Bias and LGBTQ+ Health
Join this LGBTQ+ Health Awareness Week Lunch and Learn Series presentation by the University of Maryland School of Medicine.
Access by: https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/meet/CVAMCLGBTQ
Thursday: Preventing Suicide Among LGBTQ+ Veterans
Join this LGBTQ+ Health Awareness Week Lunch and Learn Series presentation by CVAMC Suicide Prevention.
Access by: https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/meet/CVAMCLGBTQ
Friday: Transgender Day of Visibility – A Panel Discussion
Join this LGBTQ+ Health Awareness Week Lunch and Learn Series. Panelists include members of the Transgender American Veterans Association (TAVA) and Eastern PA Trans Equity Project.
Access by: https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/meet/CVAMCLGBTQ
