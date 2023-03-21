Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

LGBTQ+ Health Awareness Week Lunch and Learn Series

When:

Mon. Mar 27, 2023, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET

Repeats

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

LGBTQ+ Health Awareness Week Lunch and Learn Series
Coatesville VA Medical Center
March 27 - March 31, 2023
12 pm - 1 pm each day

Monday: Mental Healthcare Access for LGBTQIA+ Communities
Join this LGBTQ+ Health Awareness Week Lunch and Learn Series presentation by The Welcome Project PA
Access by: https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/meet/CVAMCLGBTQ

Tuesday: Health Screenings and Infection/Illness Prevention for LGBTQ+ Individuals
Join this LGBTQ+ Health Awareness Week Lunch and Learn Series presentation by Main Line HealthCare LGBTQ Services and CVAMC.
Access by: https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/meet/CVAMCLGBTQ

Wednesday: Intergroup Bias and LGBTQ+ Health
Join this LGBTQ+ Health Awareness Week Lunch and Learn Series presentation by the University of Maryland School of Medicine.
Access by: https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/meet/CVAMCLGBTQ

Thursday: Preventing Suicide Among LGBTQ+ Veterans
Join this LGBTQ+ Health Awareness Week Lunch and Learn Series presentation by CVAMC Suicide Prevention.
Access by: https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/meet/CVAMCLGBTQ

Friday: Transgender Day of Visibility – A Panel Discussion
Join this LGBTQ+ Health Awareness Week Lunch and Learn Series. Panelists include members of the Transgender American Veterans Association (TAVA) and Eastern PA Trans Equity Project.
Access by: https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/meet/CVAMCLGBTQ

Mon. Mar 27, 2023, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET

Add to Calendar

Tue. Mar 28, 2023, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET

Add to Calendar

Wed. Mar 29, 2023, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET

Add to Calendar

Thu. Mar 30, 2023, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET

Add to Calendar

Fri. Mar 31, 2023, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET

Add to Calendar
See more events

Last updated: