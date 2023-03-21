LGBTQ+ Health Awareness Week Lunch and Learn Series

LGBTQ+ Health Awareness Week Lunch and Learn Series

Coatesville VA Medical Center

March 27 - March 31, 2023

12 pm - 1 pm each day

Monday: Mental Healthcare Access for LGBTQIA+ Communities

Join this LGBTQ+ Health Awareness Week Lunch and Learn Series presentation by The Welcome Project PA

Access by: https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/meet/CVAMCLGBTQ

Tuesday: Health Screenings and Infection/Illness Prevention for LGBTQ+ Individuals

Join this LGBTQ+ Health Awareness Week Lunch and Learn Series presentation by Main Line HealthCare LGBTQ Services and CVAMC.

Access by: https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/meet/CVAMCLGBTQ

Wednesday: Intergroup Bias and LGBTQ+ Health

Join this LGBTQ+ Health Awareness Week Lunch and Learn Series presentation by the University of Maryland School of Medicine.

Access by: https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/meet/CVAMCLGBTQ

Thursday: Preventing Suicide Among LGBTQ+ Veterans

Join this LGBTQ+ Health Awareness Week Lunch and Learn Series presentation by CVAMC Suicide Prevention.

Access by: https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/meet/CVAMCLGBTQ

Friday: Transgender Day of Visibility – A Panel Discussion

Join this LGBTQ+ Health Awareness Week Lunch and Learn Series. Panelists include members of the Transgender American Veterans Association (TAVA) and Eastern PA Trans Equity Project.

Access by: https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/meet/CVAMCLGBTQ

