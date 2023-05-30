Skip to Content
Fresh2You Mobile Market

Fresh2You Mobile Market logo

When:

Thu. Jun 1, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm ET

Repeats

Where:

Coatesville VA Medical Center

Parking Lot D

Cost:

Free

​Shop with Fresh2You Mobile Market during Pennsylvania's growing season, June through November, for fresh, affordable local fruits and vegetables at any of our market stops throughout Chester County.

The Fresh2You Mobile Market schedule is subject to change! Follow them on Facebook or Instagram for the most up-to-date information.

