Fresh2You Mobile Market
When:
Thu. Jun 1, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm ET
Repeats
Where:
Parking Lot D
Cost:
Free
Shop with Fresh2You Mobile Market during Pennsylvania's growing season, June through November, for fresh, affordable local fruits and vegetables at any of our market stops throughout Chester County.
The Fresh2You Mobile Market schedule is subject to change! Follow them on Facebook or Instagram for the most up-to-date information.
