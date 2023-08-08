Veteran Community Partnership Forum

When: Wed. Sep 27, 2023, 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm ET Where: Boy Scouts of America: Chester County Council 1 Scouting Way Exton, PA Cost: Free Add to Calendar

We want to know more about Veterans needs in the community and ask you to join us for a public forum to help us identify areas we can improve service in areas that matter to you.

Register to participate by contacting our Veteran Community Partnership Chairperson, Shardae Wescott at 484-744-3269 or email shardae.wescott@va.gov