Spirituality and PTSD Group Sign-up

TUESDAY, AUGUST 22, 2023 AT 10:30 AM

Spirituality and PTSD Group Sign-up

4883 W Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073-2213, United States

Spirituality and PTSD Group will meet at our Delaware County VA Clinic every Tuesday from 10:30 a.m. until noon starting Tuesday, August 22.

Sign up to join the group by contacting Chaplain Hudson:

Juanita.Hudson@va.gov, or call 610-384-7711 ext. 3478.