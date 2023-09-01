Community Day Event in Upper Providence Township

Stop by Coatesville VAMC's VA health care enrollment and eligibility table at Upper Providence Township's Community Day event on September 23rd. Ask questions, get answers, and enroll in the health care you've earned.

Get there early to join in the 2nd Annual Giddy-UP 5K Run and 1 Mile Walk to kick off the event held at Rose Tree Park at 9 a.m. The Community Day event starts at 11:00 a.m., and features an exciting lineup of community vendors, showcasing local artists, businesses, and organizations. For food enthusiasts, a selection of food trucks will be there with a variety of culinary options.

The rain date is Sunday, September 24.

Visit the Upper Providence Township website for more information at https://www.upperprovidence.org/379/Community-Day