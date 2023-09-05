Women Veteran Arts Program Event
When:
Thu. Sep 21, 2023, 2:00 pm – 3:30 pm ET
Where:
123 N High Street
West Chester, PA
Cost:
Free
Meet new people, learn a new hobby, and practice self-care.
The Coatesville VA Medical Center Arts & Humanities Committee and Women Veterans Program will be co-hosting a special event open to enrolled Veterans to increase access to arts and humanities activities in our community to support health and well-being.
Register by September 15th to join us at Mayday Coffee by contacting Angela Shaffner, Whole Health Program Manager, at 610-384-7711 extension 6813 or email angela.shaffner@va.gov.See more events