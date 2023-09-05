Women Veteran Arts Program Event

Meet new people, learn a new hobby, and practice self-care.

The Coatesville VA Medical Center Arts & Humanities Committee and Women Veterans Program will be co-hosting a special event open to enrolled Veterans to increase access to arts and humanities activities in our community to support health and well-being.

Register by September 15th to join us at Mayday Coffee by contacting Angela Shaffner, Whole Health Program Manager, at 610-384-7711 extension 6813 or email angela.shaffner@va.gov.