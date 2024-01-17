Caregiver Support: Dementia & Alzheimer's Disease Education
When:
Wed. Jan 24, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET
Where:
Building 38, Room 224
1400 Black Horse Hill Road
Coatesville, PA
Cost:
Free
Join the Caregiver Support Program team for the dementia & Alzheimer’s Disease education, support & networking event. Learn communication strategies, understand behavioral strategies and participate in hands-on demonstrations.
Hear from Chris Holt and Jessica Speroff of the Delaware Valley Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. Register by calling Rosalind Phillips at 610-384-7711 extension 3004 or email rosalind.phillips@va.gov.
This event will be held in building 38 Room 224. The nearest parking is in Lot C. Check-in starts at 12:30. Unfamiliar with our campus? Visit our campus map.