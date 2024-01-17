Skip to Content

Caregiver Support: Dementia & Alzheimer's Disease Education

When:

Wed. Jan 24, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET

Where:

Coatesville VA Medical Center

Building 38, Room 224

1400 Black Horse Hill Road

Coatesville, PA

Cost:

Free

Join the Caregiver Support Program team for the dementia & Alzheimer’s Disease education, support & networking event. Learn communication strategies, understand behavioral strategies and participate in hands-on demonstrations. 

Hear from Chris Holt and Jessica Speroff of the Delaware Valley Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. Register by calling Rosalind Phillips at 610-384-7711 extension 3004 or email rosalind.phillips@va.gov.

This event will be held in building 38 Room 224. The nearest parking is in Lot C. Check-in starts at 12:30. Unfamiliar with our campus? Visit our campus map.

See more events

Last updated: