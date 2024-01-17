Skip to Content

Caregiver Support: Caregivers of Veterans with Parkinson's Disease

When:

Fri. Feb 9, 2024, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm ET

Where:

Coatesville VA Medical Center

Building 38, Room 224

1400 Black Horse Hill Road

Coatesville, PA

Cost:

Free

Join the Caregiver Support Program team for Parkinson’s Disease education, support & networking event. learn about Parkinson's Disease, its symptoms, treatment, and the benefits of exercise. 

Hear from:

Gretchen Glenn, Social Worker and Associate Director of Education at Philadelphia VA Parkinson’s Disease Research, Education and Clinical Center (PADRECC)

Dr. James F. Morley, Movement Disorder Specialist and Director at Philadelphia VA PADRECC

Dr. Jen Brown, founder and CEO of Dynamic Home Therapy & Neurofit

Susan Robinson, Dynamic Home Therapy

Lori Ann Ray, The Parkinson's Foundation

 

Register by calling Kathleen Dolengo at 610-806-6529 or email kathleen.dolengo@va.gov.

This event will be held in building 38 Room 224. The nearest parking is in Lot C. Check-in starts at 12:30. Unfamiliar with our campus? Visit our campus map. 

