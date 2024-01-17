Caregiver Support: Caregivers of Veterans with Parkinson's Disease
When:
Fri. Feb 9, 2024, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm ET
Where:
Building 38, Room 224
1400 Black Horse Hill Road
Coatesville, PA
Cost:
Free
Join the Caregiver Support Program team for Parkinson’s Disease education, support & networking event. learn about Parkinson's Disease, its symptoms, treatment, and the benefits of exercise.
Hear from:
Gretchen Glenn, Social Worker and Associate Director of Education at Philadelphia VA Parkinson’s Disease Research, Education and Clinical Center (PADRECC)
Dr. James F. Morley, Movement Disorder Specialist and Director at Philadelphia VA PADRECC
Dr. Jen Brown, founder and CEO of Dynamic Home Therapy & Neurofit
Susan Robinson, Dynamic Home Therapy
Lori Ann Ray, The Parkinson's Foundation
Register by calling Kathleen Dolengo at 610-806-6529 or email kathleen.dolengo@va.gov.
This event will be held in building 38 Room 224. The nearest parking is in Lot C. Check-in starts at 12:30. Unfamiliar with our campus? Visit our campus map.See more events