Healthy Living Promotional Table
When:
Mon. Feb 5, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm ET
Where:
Building 3 Atrium
1400 Black Horse Hill Road
Coatesville, PA
Cost:
Free
Join us for America's Heart Month in February. We will highlight the Strive for a Healthy Weight healthy living message and provide information and heart health resources for all, particularly our Women Veterans. Drop by the Building 3 Atrium on our Coatesville campus for our Healthy Living Promotional Table on Monday, February 5 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.