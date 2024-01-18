Skip to Content

Healthy Living Promotional Table

healthy living options

When:

Mon. Feb 5, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm ET

Where:

Coatesville VA Medical Center

Building 3 Atrium

1400 Black Horse Hill Road

Coatesville, PA

Cost:

Free

Join us for America’s Heart Month in February. We will highlight the Strive for a Healthy Weight healthy living message and provide information and heart health resources for all, particularly our Women Veterans. Drop by the Building 3 Atrium on our Coatesville campus for our Healthy Living Promotional Table on Monday, February 5 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. 

