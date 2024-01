LGBTQ+ VETERAN Walk-In Hours at West Norriton VA Clinic

LGBTQ+ VETERAN walk-In hours at West Norriton VA Clinic every third Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. LGBTQ+ Veteran Care Coordinators are here to help you get the care you need. We promote a safe and welcoming environment for Veterans with lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning and other identities (LGBTQ+) to access personalized, high-quality care. https://www.va.gov/coatesville-health-care/health-services/lgbtq-veteran-care/

