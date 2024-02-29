Skip to Content

Introduction to Whole Health Class

When:

Wed. Mar 13, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET

Repeats

Where:

Coatesville VA Medical Center

Building 4, Room B03

1400 Black Horse Hill Road

Coatesville, PA

Cost:

Free

Introducing a different way to approach health care through our Intro to Whole Health Class.

Whole Health is a different way to approach health care, focused on you as a WHOLE person. Living life fully and optimizing health and well-being goes beyond not being sick; it means understanding what matters to you and looking at all aspects in life that contribute to a sense of well-being. Coatesville VA Medical Center is committed to partnering with you on the journey to Whole Health.

Located in Building 4 room B03. 

Walk-ins welcome.

No referral is necessary. 

Visit our website for more information and to contact our Whole Health Program Manager. 

https://www.va.gov/coatesville-health-care/programs/whole-health/

Wed. Mar 13, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET

Add to Calendar

Wed. Apr 10, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET

Add to Calendar

Wed. May 8, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET

Add to Calendar

Wed. Jun 12, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET

Add to Calendar

Wed. Jul 10, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET

Add to Calendar

Wed. Aug 14, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET

Add to Calendar

Wed. Sep 11, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET

Add to Calendar

Wed. Oct 9, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET

Add to Calendar

Wed. Nov 13, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET

Add to Calendar

Wed. Dec 11, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET

Add to Calendar
See more events

Last updated: