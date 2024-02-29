Introduction to Whole Health Class
When:
Wed. Mar 13, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET
Repeats
Where:
Building 4, Room B03
1400 Black Horse Hill Road
Coatesville, PA
Cost:
Free
Introducing a different way to approach health care through our Intro to Whole Health Class.
Whole Health is a different way to approach health care, focused on you as a WHOLE person. Living life fully and optimizing health and well-being goes beyond not being sick; it means understanding what matters to you and looking at all aspects in life that contribute to a sense of well-being. Coatesville VA Medical Center is committed to partnering with you on the journey to Whole Health.
Located in Building 4 room B03.
Walk-ins welcome.
No referral is necessary.
Visit our website for more information and to contact our Whole Health Program Manager.
https://www.va.gov/coatesville-health-care/programs/whole-health/
Wed. Mar 13, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ETAdd to Calendar
Wed. Apr 10, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ETAdd to Calendar
Wed. May 8, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ETAdd to Calendar
Wed. Jun 12, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ETAdd to Calendar
Wed. Jul 10, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ETAdd to Calendar
Wed. Aug 14, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ETAdd to Calendar
Wed. Sep 11, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ETAdd to Calendar
Wed. Oct 9, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ETAdd to Calendar
Wed. Nov 13, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ETAdd to Calendar
Wed. Dec 11, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ETAdd to Calendar