Veteran's Art Program | Downingtown Board & Brush

Register Participants must pre-select their project and go through "Register & Pay" process to enroll. The fee will show as $0, then consent to the vendor policies. Use Access code "DIY." You will receive a confirmation email from the vendor.

Join fellow Veterans at Board & Brush in Downingtown to complete a DIY project. Browse the gallery of projects and select your design when you register using the "Register & Pay" process to enroll.

Pre-registration is required. Light refreshments will be served. Please arrive to the event by the start time wearing comfortable clothes for crafting. Each workshop is open to 10 participants and each participant may attend just one of the programs.

Please direct any questions to Angela Shaffner at 610-384-7711 extension 6813 or email angela.shaffner@va.gov