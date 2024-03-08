Women Veteran Arts Program - Mayday Coffee Shop

The Coatesville VA Medical Center Arts & Humanities Committee and Women Veterans Program will be co-hosting a special event to increase access to arts and humanities activities in our community while supporting health and well-being. Each participant will create their own floral arrangement to take home.

Registration is required by April 30, 2024

Seating is limited to 10 participants.

To register contact Angela Shaffner, Whole Health Program Manager, at 610-384-7711 extension 6813 or email angela.shaffner@va.gov. Please provide your name and contact information in your message.