Veteran Arts Program - Mayday Coffee
When:
Mon. May 20, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm ET
Where:
Mayday Coffee
123 N High Street
West Chester, PA
Cost:
Free
The Coatesville VA Medical Center Arts & Humanities Committee and Suicide Prevention will be co-hosting a special event to honor Mental Health Awareness Month. Our goal is to increase access to arts and humanities activities in our community while supporting health and well-being. Each participant will create and take home a floral arrangement.
Registration is required by May 16, 2024
Seating is limited to 10 participants.
To register contact Angela Shaffner, Whole Health Program Manager, at 610-384-7711 extension 6813 or email angela.shaffner@va.gov. Please provide your name and contact information in your message.