Veteran Arts Program - Mayday Coffee

The Coatesville VA Medical Center Arts & Humanities Committee and Suicide Prevention will be co-hosting a special event to honor Mental Health Awareness Month. Our goal is to increase access to arts and humanities activities in our community while supporting health and well-being. Each participant will create and take home a floral arrangement.

Registration is required by May 16, 2024

Seating is limited to 10 participants.

To register contact Angela Shaffner, Whole Health Program Manager, at 610-384-7711 extension 6813 or email angela.shaffner@va.gov. Please provide your name and contact information in your message.