Women Veterans Health and Wellness Fair
When:
Fri. Mar 22, 2024, 3:00 pm – 6:00 pm ET
Where:
Montgomery County Community College
340 Dekalb Pike
Blue Bell, PA
Cost:
Free
Come out to the 2nd Annual Women Veterans Health and Wellness Fair on March 22, at Montgomery County Community College. Enjoy a chair massage or sound bath healing. Sit in on a yoga session and Zumba class. We'll be serving drinks and light refreshments and raffling and giving away plants, quilts, bags of toiletries and more!
Please RSVP to Shardae Wescott 484-744-3269.See more events