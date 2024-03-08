Come out to the 2nd Annual Women Veterans Health and Wellness Fair on March 22, at Montgomery County Community College. Enjoy a chair massage or sound bath healing. Sit in on a yoga session and Zumba class. We'll be serving drinks and light refreshments and raffling and giving away plants, quilts, bags of toiletries and more!

Please RSVP to Shardae Wescott 484-744-3269.