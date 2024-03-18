Virtual Health Resource Center Grand Opening
When:
Thu. Mar 28, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET
Where:
Building 2, Room 164
1400 Black Horse Hill Road
Coatesville, PA
Cost:
Free
Connected Care and Telehealth invites Veterans, their caregivers and families to learn more about the services provided to include:
- MyHealtheVet
- VA Video Connect
- Smart Device Education
- Clinical Video TeleHealth
- TeleDermatology and TeleRetinal Imaging
- Remote Patient Monitoring
- and more!
Join us at Room 164 in Building 2 on the Coatesville Campus from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, March 28th.
Call Dana Jarrett at 610-384-7711 extension 6232 with any questions about the event, Connected Care or Telehealth.See more events