Virtual Health Resource Center Grand Opening

When:

Thu. Mar 28, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET

Where:

Coatesville VA Medical Center

Building 2, Room 164

1400 Black Horse Hill Road

Coatesville, PA

Cost:

Free

Connected Care and Telehealth invites Veterans, their caregivers and families to learn more about the services provided to include:

  • MyHealtheVet
  • VA Video Connect
  • Smart Device Education
  • Clinical Video TeleHealth
  • TeleDermatology and TeleRetinal Imaging
  • Remote Patient Monitoring 
  • and more!

Join us at Room 164 in Building 2 on the Coatesville Campus from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, March 28th.

Call Dana Jarrett at 610-384-7711 extension 6232 with any questions about the event, Connected Care or Telehealth. 

