Women Veterans Rise! Luncheon and Seminar

Thank you for your service to our nation. Join other women Veterans for lunch, conversation and camaraderie at this event sponsored by Chester County Veterans Affairs Department.

While you’re there take the opportunity to speak with Coatesville VA representatives from women’s health care, suicide prevention, military sexual trauma, and veteran service officers from the community.

Register by April 1 for this event held at the Chester County History Center on 225 North High Street in West Chester, PA 19380.

Seating is limited. RSVP by email to svprice@chesco.org or online at https://www.chesco.org/.../Women-Veterans-Luncheon-230 no later than April 1.