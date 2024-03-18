Healthy Living Event at West Norriton CBOC
When:
Tue. Apr 16, 2024, 9:00 am – 11:00 am ET
Where:
2495 General Armistead Avenue, Suite A
Norristown, PA
Cost:
Free
Playing an active role in your health care is key to meeting your health goals.
Stop by the West Norriton CBOC Tuesday, April 16th from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. where Healthy Living Team members will provide information on Health Promotion Disease Prevention Programs to help you Eat Wisely, Manage Stress, Be Physically Active and more. We will also feature Veteran's Health Education resources.
For more information, please call Liz Klumpp at 610-384-7711 extension 3750.