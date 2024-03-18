Diabetes Basics Virtual Class
When:
Mon. Apr 29, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
Our Diabetes Basics Class provides an overview of diabetes, high and low blood sugar management, nutrition recommendations and more! This virtual session is offered once a month on VA Video Connect, taught by a Registered Dietitian and Certified Diabetes Educator and open to all VA enrolled Veterans with a diagnosis of Diabetes or Prediabetes. Call 610-384-7711 ext. 3751 to learn more or sign up.