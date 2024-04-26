Armed Forces Day Veterans Town Hall & Resource Event Join us in Oxford to enroll for care, speak to local VA officials and get your questions answered. When: Sat. May 18, 2024, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm ET Where: Oxford Area High School 705 Waterway Road Oxford, PA Get directions on Google Maps to Oxford Area High School Cost: Free





The Armed Forces Day Veterans Town Hall & Resource Event is open to all Veterans and their families.

Eligibility guidelines have changed, and more Veterans are now eligible for increased benefits, thanks to the PACT Act. The PACT Act is a historic law that expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances. This law empowers VA to provide generations of Veterans – and their survivors – with the care and benefits they have earned. Learn about the PACT-Act eligibility expansion and explore the services and benefits available to Veterans.

If you’ve applied before or never have applied, stop by to enroll, listen to the town hall with local VA officials, and get your questions answered. Bring a copy of your DD214 if you have one and a copy of your income statements, and medical costs from the past year.

Representatives from the Coatesville VA Medical Center, Philadelphia Veterans Benefits Administration and Chester County Department of Veterans Affairs Office will be available to answer your questions and help connect Veterans to the resources they’ve earned.

Information available on

PACT-Act Assistance in accessing VA benefits, with Eligibility and Enrollment

Whole Health

Women Veteran Services

Suicide Prevention

Mental Health & Substance Abuse

Physical Rehabilitation

MyHealtheVet

Can’t make the event? Visit our webpage at va.gov/coatesville-health-care/register-for-care

Have Questions? Reach out to Kirk Fernitz by email at Kirk.Fernitz@va.gov or call 610-380-4348.