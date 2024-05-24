Fresh2you Mobile Market
Shop the Fresh2You Mobile Market on our campus throughout Pennsylvania’s growing season for fresh affordable local fruits and vegetables.
When:
Thu. Jun 6, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm ET
Where:
Parking Lot D
1400 Black Horse Hill Road
Coatesville, PA
Cost:
Free
Open to Veterans, employees and visitors to the campus, Fresh2You trucks are stocked with the season's best foods from local farmers and producers. Shop the Fresh2You Mobile Market the first Thursday of every month through November in Parking lot D at the Coatesville Campus. July 4th market will be held Tuesday, July 2nd.
Payment methods
SNAP/EBT Fruit & Vegetable Rx
Veggie Bucks WIC & Senior Farmer's Market (FMNP) checks
Cash Credit/debit cards
The Fresh2you Mobile Market is run and operated by Chester County Food Bank. Visit chestercountyfoodbank.org/fresh2you to see their schedule and other locations.