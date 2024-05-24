Shop the Fresh2You Mobile Market on our campus throughout Pennsylvania’s growing season for fresh affordable local fruits and vegetables.

When: Thu. Jun 6, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm ET Where: Parking Lot D 1400 Black Horse Hill Road Coatesville, PA Get directions on Google Maps to Coatesville VA Medical Center Cost: Free





Shop the Fresh2You Mobile Market on our campus throughout Pennsylvania’s growing season for fresh affordable local fruits and vegetables.

Open to Veterans, employees and visitors to the campus, Fresh2You trucks are stocked with the season's best foods from local farmers and producers. Shop the Fresh2You Mobile Market the first Thursday of every month through November in Parking lot D at the Coatesville Campus. July 4th market will be held Tuesday, July 2nd.

Payment methods

SNAP/EBT Fruit & Vegetable Rx

Veggie Bucks WIC & Senior Farmer's Market (FMNP) checks

Cash Credit/debit cards

The Fresh2you Mobile Market is run and operated by Chester County Food Bank. Visit chestercountyfoodbank.org/fresh2you to see their schedule and other locations.