Summer VETFest Bring your children and family out for food, games, and fun while you speak with local benefits and services experts. When: Sat. Jun 22, 2024, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm ET Where: Boy Scouts of America 1 Scouting Way Exton, PA Get directions on Google Maps to Boy Scouts of America Cost: Free





