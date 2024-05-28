LGBTQ+ Pride Flag Raising and Pride Parade

Join us for the First Annual Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Questioning (LGBTQ+) Pride Flag Raising.

When: Thu. Jun 6, 2024, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET Where: Special Emphasis Committee flagpole between building 38 and the chapel. 1400 Black Horse Hill Road Coatesville, PA Get directions on Google Maps to Coatesville VA Medical Center Cost: Free





followed by the Pride Parade starting at Building 38 at the new Special Emphasis Committee flagpole near the chapel at our Coatesville Campus.

A rain date is set for June 13.

Send questions to CVAMC’s LGBTQ+ Veteran Care Coordinator, Christina Clements, at 610-384-7711 extension 2806.