LGBTQ+ Pride Flag Raising and Pride Parade
When:
Thu. Jun 6, 2024, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET
Where:
Special Emphasis Committee flagpole between building 38 and the chapel.
1400 Black Horse Hill Road
Coatesville, PA
Cost:
Free
Join us for the First Annual Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Questioning (LGBTQ+) Pride Flag Raising followed by the Pride Parade starting at Building 38 at the new Special Emphasis Committee flagpole near the chapel at our Coatesville Campus.
A rain date is set for June 13.
Send questions to CVAMC’s LGBTQ+ Veteran Care Coordinator, Christina Clements, at 610-384-7711 extension 2806.