Overdose Awareness Day Event

When: Tue. Aug 27, 2024, 9:00 am – 11:00 am ET Where: Building 3 waiting area 1400 Black Horse Hill Road Coatesville, PA Cost: Free





Each year, we lose more family and friends to overdoses. Others survive but suffer permanent injury, with devastating impact on their families and friends. You may have been affected in some way. Knowing more about drugs and what to do when you see someone experiencing an overdose can save their life. Raise your awareness about overdose, addiction, and the life-saving medication naloxone.

Stop by our table in Building 3 waiting area to learn more about naloxone, ask a few questions, and take a few overdose and suicide prevention handouts.

