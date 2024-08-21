Virtual Healthy Teaching Kitchen (HTK)

When: Mon. Oct 21, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm ET Repeats Where: Virtual Series– VA Video Connect (VCC) 1400 Black Horse Hill Road Coatesville, PA Cost: Free





Join a live virtual cooking demonstration series from the comfort of your home. Learn more about plant-forward eating with a registered dietitian. HTK’s 6-week online series provides cooking classes for Veterans to increase nutrition knowledge and cooking skills and build confidence in cooking at home.

Registered attendees will receive an email from VA Video Connect Appointment with a link in advance. If you’re accessing the appointment from an iPhone or iPad device, you will need to download the VA Video Connect App before clicking the link.

VA-enrolled Veterans may sign up by calling Jessica Garnett at 610-384-7711 and then dialing extension 3760.

Mon. Oct 21, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm ET Mon. Oct 28, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm ET

