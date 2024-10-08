DEA Drug Take Back Day
When:
Sat. Oct 26, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
1400 Black Horse Hill Road
Coatesville, PA
Cost:
Free
Why is proper drug disposal important?
- Prevent accidental poisonings and drug abuse
- Protect the environment
Where can I return my unused/unneeded medications?
You may return medications to our main campus or visit https://dea.gov/takebackday to find more locations near you.
What types of medications are accepted at the event?
- All oral tablets/capsules & medication patches
- NOT able to accept syringes/sharps
What if I am unable to attend the event on Saturday?
- Certain pharmacy locations accept drugs during other times of the year.
- Visit https://apps.deadiversion.usdoj.gov/pubdispsearch to find year round disposal locations.
- Coatesville VA pharmacy has mailing bags, which can be used to return medications at any time during the year—ask your primary care team if interested!