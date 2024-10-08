Skip to Content

DEA Drug Take Back Day

When:

Sat. Oct 26, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET

Where:

1400 Black Horse Hill Road

Coatesville, PA

Cost:

Free

Why is proper drug disposal important?

  • Prevent accidental poisonings and drug abuse
  • Protect the environment

Where can I return my unused/unneeded medications?

You may return medications to our main campus or visit https://dea.gov/takebackday to find more locations near you.

What types of medications are accepted at the event?

  • All oral tablets/capsules & medication patches
  • NOT able to accept syringes/sharps

What if I am unable to attend the event on Saturday?

  • Certain pharmacy locations accept drugs during other times of the year.
  • Visit https://apps.deadiversion.usdoj.gov/pubdispsearch to find year round disposal locations.
  • Coatesville VA pharmacy has mailing bags, which can be used to return medications at any time during the year—ask your primary care team if interested!

