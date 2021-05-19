Caregiver support
VA Coatesville health care offers a number of services to support you and the Veteran you care for. Ask a caregiver support coordinator to help you find what you need, whether it's in-home help, someone to listen, or anything in between.
Connect with a support coordinator
Maureen Miller LCSW
Caregiver Support Coordinator
VA Coatesville health care
Phone: 610-384-7711 ext. 5310
Email: Maureen.Miller@va.gov
Michelle Bade LCSW
Caregiver Support Coordinator
VA Coatesville health care
Phone: 610-384-7711 ext. 2917
Email: Michelle.Bade@va.gov
Kathleen Dolengo LCSW
Caregiver Support Coordinator
VA Coatesville health care
Phone: 610-384-7711 Ext. 2855
Email: Kathleen.Dolengo@va.gov
Care we provide at VA Coatesville
If you are a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting a VA Coatesville caregiver support coordinator. We can help with:
- Getting caregiver assistance available through VA
- Matching you with services and benefits
- Connecting you with local resources and programs
What services are offered for Veterans
- Adult Day Health Care Services
- Home Based Primary Care
- Homemaker and Home Health Aide
- Home Telehealth
- Home Hospice Care
- Skilled Home Care
- Respite Care Home modifications
VA Caregiver Support Line
The Caregiver Support Line is available if you need support outside of the Coatesville region, have questions about caregiver support services nationwide, or just need someone to listen right now.
Phone: 855-260-3274
What resources are offered for caregivers
- Education and training, and caregiver support group opportunities are offered
- General caregiver telephone support group
- Veterans with multiple sclerosis call
- Family and friends of Veterans with PTSD support group
- Caregivers Coffee and Chat
- Yoga for Caregivers
- Stress management for caregivers
- Dementia Competencies at Home, educational program
- Annual Caregiver Support Conference