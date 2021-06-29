Homeless Veteran care
If you are a Veteran who is homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail, VA Coatesville health care can help you. Contact a homeless services care coordinator to get help.
Connect with a care coordinator
Melissa J. Cantasano, LSW
Phone: 610-384-7711, ext. 5768
Cell: 484-862-0692
Email: Melissa.Cantasano@va.gov
Gina Lucchesi, LSW
Phone: 610-384-7711, ext. 5770
Cell: 484-862-0253
Email: Gina.Lucchesi@va.gov
Roberta E. Johnson, MS, LSW, CFSW, ICAADC, LCDP
Phone: 610-384-7711, ext. 5176
Cell: 484-744-5823
Email: Roberta.Johnson3@va.gov
Christopher Breitfeller, RN
Phone: 610-384-7711, ext. 5771
Cell: 484-832-4419
Email: Christopher.Breitfeller@va.gov