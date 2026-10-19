Mental health care
VA Coatesville health care operates a comprehensive behavioral health interdisciplinary program (BHIP). We are a regional center of excellence for Veteran-focused mental health care. Ask a care coordinator about treatment options suited to your unique needs.
How do I talk to someone right now?
If you’re a Veteran in crisis or concerned about one, connect with our caring, qualified Veterans Crisis Line responders for confidential help. Many of them are Veterans themselves. This service is private, free, and available 24/7.
To connect with a Veterans Crisis Line responder anytime, day or night:
- Call 988 and select 1.
- Start a confidential chat.
- Text 838255.
- For TTY, call 711 then 988.
You can also:
- Call 911.
- Go to the nearest emergency room.
- Go directly to your nearest VA medical center. It doesn’t matter what your discharge status is or if you’re enrolled in VA health care.
Find your nearest VA medical center
Connect with a care coordinator
Lori Rathman
VA Community Mental Health Point of Contact
VA Coatesville health care
Phone:
Email: Lori.Rathman@va.gov
Care we provide at VA Coatesville
The Behavioral Health Department offers both inpatient and outpatient services, including telehealth appointments. We provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a variety of issues impacting emotional well-being. Our services include:
- Psychiatry
- Psychology
- Homeless Veterans services
- Treatment for addictive disorders, including residential rehabilitation treatment programs
- Transition and care management for returning Veterans (OIF/OEF/OND)
Confidentiality
Mental health services are confidential. We will not talk to anyone about information you share unless you give written consent. Under federal law, a few exceptions to this rule exist. If you have questions, please ask your mental health provider.