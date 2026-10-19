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Mental health care

VA Coatesville health care operates a comprehensive behavioral health interdisciplinary program (BHIP). We are a regional center of excellence for Veteran-focused mental health care. Ask a care coordinator about treatment options suited to your unique needs.

How do I talk to someone right now?

If you’re a Veteran in crisis or concerned about one, connect with our caring, qualified Veterans Crisis Line responders for confidential help. Many of them are Veterans themselves. This service is private, free, and available 24/7.

To connect with a Veterans Crisis Line responder anytime, day or night:

You can also:

  • Call 911.
  • Go to the nearest emergency room.
  • Go directly to your nearest VA medical center. It doesn’t matter what your discharge status is or if you’re enrolled in VA health care.
    Find your nearest VA medical center

Connect with a care coordinator

Lori Rathman

VA Community Mental Health Point of Contact

VA Coatesville health care

Phone:

Email: Lori.Rathman@va.gov

Care we provide at VA Coatesville

The Behavioral Health Department offers both inpatient and outpatient services, including telehealth appointments. We provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a variety of issues impacting emotional well-being. Our services include:

  • Psychiatry
  • Psychology
  • Homeless Veterans services
  • Treatment for addictive disorders, including residential rehabilitation treatment programs
  • Transition and care management for returning Veterans (OIF/OEF/OND)

Confidentiality

Mental health services are confidential. We will not talk to anyone about information you share unless you give written consent. Under federal law, a few exceptions to this rule exist. If you have questions, please ask your mental health provider.

Other resources

  • Learn more about VA mental health services for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST), depression, grief, anxiety, and other needs. You can use some services even if you’re not enrolled in VA health care.

  • Care and resources for homeless Veterans and Veterans at risk of homelessness.

  • Training, educational resources, and tools to help Veteran caregivers take care of their families.

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