My HealtheVet coordinator

My HealtheVet is VA's online Personal Health Record for Veterans, active duty service members, their dependents and caregivers.

The resources and tools offer you greater control and understanding over your care and wellness. My HealtheVet provides trusted health information 24/7. Having this information at your fingertips can help you make informed decisions about your overall health.

Learn more and register at www.MyHealth.va.gov

Amy Richardson
610-384-7711, ext. 5055
Amy.Richardson2@va.gov

  • Veterans Health Library

    The Veterans Health Library is designed for and available to all Veterans, their family members and the public, no matter where the Veteran receives care.

