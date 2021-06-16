 Skip to Content
Patient advocates

The patient advocates at VA Coatesville health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.

Connect with a patient advocate

Dawn Bullen

Patient Advocate

VA Coatesville health care

Phone: 610-384-7711, ext. 2103

Email: Dawn.Bullen@va.gov

Care we provide at VA Coatesville

Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care.
The Patient Advocate office is located in Building 1, Room G34.

