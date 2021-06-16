Patient advocates
The patient advocates at VA Coatesville health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.
Connect with a patient advocate
Dawn Bullen
Patient Advocate
VA Coatesville health care
Phone: 610-384-7711, ext. 2103
Email: Dawn.Bullen@va.gov
Care we provide at VA Coatesville
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care.
The Patient Advocate office is located in Building 1, Room G34.