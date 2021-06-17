Recreation and creative arts therapy

What is Recreation Therapy? Recreation Therapy is a service to promote independent functioning and to enhance the health and well-being for Veterans with injuries, chronic illnesses, and/or disabling conditions.

Why is Recreation Therapy important? People are happier and stay healthier longer when they are physically and socially active. Older adults maintain a sharper mind and a higher level of social involvement when they recreate. Recreation Therapy aims to improve an individual's functioning and keep them as active, healthy and independent as possible in their chosen life pursuits.

What are the outcomes of Recreation Therapy?

Physical health improvements

Psychosocial improvements

Cognitive improvements

Emotional and life satisfaction

What do Recreational Therapists provide? Recreation Therapy uses recreation and a wide range of activities to develop skills, knowledge and behaviors for daily independent living that ultimately improve the physical, cognitive, emotional, social, and leisure needs of our Veterans.

Recreation Therapists provide treatment to Veterans in two major areas:

Therapy interventions that result in positive functional outcomes

Meaningful activities that lead to Veterans' experience and sense of well-being

What Services are Provided?

Individual Counseling: Recreation Therapists assist Veterans in developing and planning realistic leisure lifestyles. Sessions examine current conditions or constraints and work toward established goals.

Individual Therapy: Sessions can include developing motor activities, cognitive skill building, such as problem solving and community management skills, increase social interaction, leisure awareness, health and wellness skills.

Group Therapies: Small group sessions that offer opportunities to interact in a positive, structured environment to support Veterans' functional goals.

Community Reintegration: Assist the Veteran with the safe integration into the community by increasing their knowledge of accessible community resources, improve task segmentation and problem solving skills.

Recreation Therapy includes, but is not limited to providing services and activities by using a variety of techniques including: Animal Interaction, Arts & Crafts, Community Outings, Exercise/Sports, Games, Horticulture, Leisure Education, Music, Stress Management, and Social Skills Training.

How to receive Recreation Therapy:

Veterans enrolled in the VA Healthcare System need to be referred to Recreation Therapy through their provider. A Recreation Therapist will then follow up with the Veteran to schedule a time to complete an assessment and develop treatment goals.