Returning service member care
VA Coatesville health care provides health care and other benefits to the newest Veterans returning from service, even if you are still on active duty or an activated member of the National Guard or Reserve. Talk to a care coordinator about making use of your health care benefits.
Connect with a care coordinator
Audrey Hall
Program Manager
Phone: 610-384-7711, ext. 2831
Cell: 484-266-8157
Email: Audrey.Hall2@va.gov
Alan Reiland, LSW
Clinical Case Manager
Phone: 610-384-7711, ext. 2849
Cell: 484-860-8991
Email: Alan.Reiland@va.gov
Vet Centers
Vet Centers are counseling centers that help Veterans readjust after deployment. The Vet Centers in Lancaster, Elkton, MD and Wilmington, DE provide counseling for individuals, groups, married couples, and families. They also provide guidance and referrals for other VA and community resources.