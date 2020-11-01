Operating status

 Skip to Content
Coatesville VA Medical Center
Normal services and hours
Normal Hours. Care is delivered through video and telephone, when feasible. Veterans are advised to call in advance for walk-in care, if practical, or to schedule an appointment. Review the Situation Update for details.
Delaware County VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
Normal Hours. Care is delivered through video and telephone, when feasible. Veterans are advised to call in advance for walk-in care, if practical, or to schedule an appointment. Review the Situation Update for details.
Spring City VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
Normal Hours. Care is delivered through video and telephone, when feasible. Veterans are advised to call in advance for walk-in care, if practical, or to schedule an appointment. Review the Situation Update for details.

Emergency information

Patient resources

Emergency: 911

Veterans Crisis Line: 800-273-8255, select 1

National Veterans Helpline: 800-507-4571

24-hour medical advice: 610-384-7711, then press 3 or 800-290-6172, then press 3

Change your appointment: 610-384-7711, ext. 4239

Pharmacy refill: 610-380-4357 or 800-290-6172, select 3

Media inquiries: 610-384-7711, ext. 4348